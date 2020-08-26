The president of the Regional Government assured, this morning, that the pandemic situation in Porto Santo is under control, with no chain of transmission of covid-19, after “some alarmism” arose on Monday.

It is recalled that, yesterday, 14 people had to be quarantined, 11 of which on the golden island, as a positive case was detected of a Portuguese tourist who spent two weeks on vacation in the Region. From the group of direct contacts, is presenter Jorge Gabriel, quarantined in Lisbon, whose test was negative.

On the sidelines of the visit to the re-paving works on the Boca da Corrida road, in Jardim da Serra, Câmara de Lobos, Miguel Albuquerque told reporters that “at this moment, the monitoring and control situation in Porto Santo is in place. It was an excellent job by the health services of Porto Santo ”.

The official explained that the tourist arrived in Madeira on August 5, with a negative test of covid-19, and traveled to Porto Santo, by boat, on the 7th, where she stayed for a few days. On the 17th, she had symptoms and when she returned to Lisbon it was found that she was infected. “The regional health services of Porto Santo have already tested the majority of the 14 people, with negative tests and are being followed, with prophylactic isolation measures”. Miguel Albuquerque is confident that, in this context, there will be no transmission chain at this time.

From Jornal Madeira