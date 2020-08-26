Of 11 people tested yesterday in Porto Santo, three tested positive for covid-19 and the rest tested negative. The health delegate is now gathering names of contacts close to the infections.

Rogério Correia told JM a few moments ago that the list already had “4 to 5 people to be tested”, being possible to increase it until the end of the day. Among the contacts there are residents.

The doctor is confident that this chain of transmission will be easily controlled.

The three people who reported positive are isolated in their home, said the health authority.

Regarding the hotel where the continental tourist was, Rogério Correia says that there will also be no concern.

From Jornal Madeira