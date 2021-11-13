30 new cases and one death

The Autonomous Region of Madeira registers today 30 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, and 35 people have recovered from covid-19.

“The region now accounts for 12,645 confirmed cases of COVID-19”, stresses the Regional Directorate of Health. “These are 5 imported cases (1 from the North Region, 1 from Spain, 1 from Austria, 1 from Venezuela and 1 from the United Kingdom), and 25 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing,” he adds.

A 48-year-old male is the latest covid-19 fatality in Madeira.

The death took place this Saturday at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, a patient who had associated comorbidities, according to a statement from SESARAM

There are “another 35 recovered cases to report”, so “the RAM now counts 12,193 recovered cases of COVID-19”.

In addition, there are already “373 active cases, of which 49 are imported cases and 324 are of local transmission”, highlighting the number of inpatients. “26 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (21 in Polyvalent Units and 5 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 47 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation”, says the DRS on cases in isolation.

Like this: Like Loading...