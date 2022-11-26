‘MSC SEASCAPE’ DEBUTS IN FUNCHAL ON TRANSATLANTIC VOYAGE

At 339 metres, the ‘MSC Seascape’, which is the longest ship in the MSC fleet, is now berthed in the Port of Funchal (Pier 3), in what is her debut in the Region. The cruise’s maiden transatlantic voyage comprises a 16-night voyage.

Coming from Cadiz, the cruise ship arrived at 7:30 am this Saturday, making a stopover of around 11 hours.

Set sail at 6 pm towards King’s Wharf (Bermuda).

This ship left Barcelona on November 21st and its final destination is New York, where it is expected to arrive on December 5th.

On this ship, JM found out, Madeirans travel and today, on this scale, more passengers will embark.

Tomorrow, from the same operator, the ‘MSC Magnifica’ is in Port. It arrives at 9:00 am from Tenerife (Canary Islands), and leaves anchor at 4:00 pm, bound for Malaga (Spain), as stated in the APRAM – Portos da Madeira pier reservations.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...