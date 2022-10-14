Overnight stays exceed 1.1 million including all tourist accommodation in Madeira

According to a note from the Regional Directorate for Statistics of Madeira, the room occupancy rate in tourist accommodation establishments in RAM approached 85% in August, which, given the more than 1.1 million overnight stays registered in all units (including local accommodation with less than 10 beds, which are not accounted for by INE), sets a new record, already after in July the mark of one million overnight stays was surpassed in a month.

“The estimates, referring to August 2022, reveal that 92.0% of tourist accommodation establishments in RAM registered a movement of guests this month”, he explains, numbers that have not been different this year. “Analysing by segment, it appears that it was the hotel industry that had the highest percentage of establishments with guest movement (93.8%), followed by local accommodation and rural tourism (both with 91.9%)”, refers to DREM.

Thus, going to the overnight stay data, he explains that “In the month of August 2022, the number of overnight stays in tourist accommodation exceeded 1.1 million, representing an increase of 28.5% compared to the same month of the previous year (868 8 thousand overnight stays in August 2021). As mentioned by DREM in the release of the quick estimate for the reference month, overnight stays exceed the value of the previous month by 67 thousand, thus constituting the highest monthly record ever observed in the tourist accommodation in the Region”, confirms data previously disclosed (on 30 September).

From Diário Notícias

