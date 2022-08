The emblematic Café Apolo, located in downtown Funchal and closed a few years ago, underwent renovation works and is now in operation.

After the opening was postponed a few times, this investment by businessman Roberto Silva is now reopened, with the space maintaining its original design.

In this first phase, only the cafeteria area is working, and the restaurant remains closed for now.

It should be noted that Apolo was founded in 1945, being considered one of the most famous Portuguese cafés.

From Jornal Madeira

