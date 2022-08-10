Miradouro do Guindaste, Faial

Sunday I visited the new viewpoint at Miradouro do Guindaste, but it was still closed.

It’s looking great the road has all been resurfaced, a small building which is probably toilets, and walls have been reinforced. Two short glass bottom platforms stretch out over the ocean allowing you to see the waves crashing against the shore below.

This will be another great tourist attraction, at a viewpoint, which was already one of my favourites.

It will be nice if they do something looking East, maybe a path as the loose rubble can be a bit tricky to walk on, but very soon it will be completed, and a great place to visit.

The viewpoint is right after the roundabout where you would take the long tunnel from Faial to Santana, instead stay on the old road and it’s the very first turn to the right after the roundabout.

