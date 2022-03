The flames broke out in an area of ​​the slope of the parish of Ribeira Brava.

A team from the Volunteer and Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta de Sol is currently fighting a fire in that municipality. As we were able to ascertain, the flames are active on a slope in the parish of Tabua. There is a forest firefighting team on site, supported by a vehicle.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...