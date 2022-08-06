Covid decreased in July

In the month of July, 35 people died in Madeira due to complications associated with covid-19. There are 20 fewer fatalities compared to the previous month.

According to the Covid-19 Epidemiological Surveillance Bulletin, released this Saturday by the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, and referring to the epidemiological situation in July 2022, Madeira recorded 4,940 confirmed cases of covid-19 this month, which means represents an average of 159 cases per day. The decrease in the number of cases registered in the Region is also evident, taking into account that, in June, the average number of daily cases was 491 (a total of 14,730 for the whole month).

With regard to admissions, the regional health authority recorded an average of 51 inpatients per day last month.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, until July 31, the Region recorded 137,554 confirmed cases, 375 deaths associated with the disease and 136,632 recovered. The number of tests carried out in the Region stood at 2,806,101.

From Jornal Madeira

