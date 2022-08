The work that transforms the Miradouro do Guindaste into an unmissable tourist attraction is practically completed.

The viewpoint located in the parish of Faial, in Santana, now has two platforms with a glass floor that guarantee the capture of impressive images, in what is an experience similar to the one that takes many people daily to Cabo Girão.

See the images, released on the social network TikTok:

