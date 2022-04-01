easyJet opens Porto-Porto Santo connection with the offer of a Havaianas kit

Havaianas and easyJet have teamed up to mark the summer of 2022 in a different way, offering passengers a kit specially designed for the beach destinations where the airline operates. Flights departing from Porto and bound for Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and Porto Santo will be covered by the new partnership.

The synergy between the two brands, announced in February this year, was inaugurated on the return flight on the Porto-Ibiza route, which departed during the morning of Monday, March 28, from Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport. The action extends to the reactivation of the route to Palma de Mallorca, which took place yesterday, and the inauguration of the first Porto-Porto Santo flight, to take place on 1 May.

Thus, all passengers on the first flights departing from Porto and bound for Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and Porto Santo – the last destination being an inaugural easyJet route – will receive a kit containing some beach essentials – including a pair of Havaianas flip flops.

The action reinforces the bet on the strong recovery of the aviation industry and the tourism sector in Portugal of the two brands. Havaianas saw in the flights that reconnect Porto to beach destinations, through easyJet, the opportunity to create synergies and inaugurate the beginning of the summer of 2022 in a different way.

From Diário Notícias

