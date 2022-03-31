Statement from 4 Patinhas in São Vicente

This is the charity I support and collect for, and buy pet food for when possible.

This was my last donation just before Christmas almost 180kg of dog cat food wet and dry and treats. 🙏🙏🙏

With the recent news of the State of the municipal kennels in São Vicente, Jerry has sent me this message.

Hello Tobi…… You can only imagine the negative feedback we are getting as a result of these recent revelations.

The Friends of 4 Patinhas is not affiliated in any way with the Sao Vicente shelter or its current operation.

We are a group of unpaid volunteers in Sao Vicente who operate independently providing free neutering upon demand, feeding, and monitoring the well being of several feral cat communities, as well as distribute pet foods (When available) free of cost to individuals who claim they need assistance in feeding their pets.

Since our founding, we have also provided health care and food, as well as built shelters for private individuals who have dogs that we deemed were not properly taken care of or properly housed..

We have facilitated several International adoptions of dogs to a similar association in Germany.

We are currently fostering numerous ( at one time over 20) abandoned kittens awaiting adoptions to loving homes, most with various heath issues that continue to drain our funds.

We receive no funds from the Camara and raise all our operating costs from private donations and through the generosity of the donations of goods that are sold in our Thrift shop.

4 Patinhas goal is to have our own shelter and a Cat Sanctuary as well as a facility offering emergency Vet services.. Not an easy task when we are trying to raise the money to do this independently.

Hopefully, this recent development will have a positive effect by showing the need.

Thanks for your generosity and continued support.

Geraldo Harmyk, Vice President, Friends of 4 Patinhas.

