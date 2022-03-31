Early warning for bad weather

I’m going to stick my neck out again and bring bad news for travel on Monday next week.

Rain could well be a problem on Sunday with a weather system coming in Sunday which could bring some heavy rain and thunderstorms.

It’s Monday that we see the biggest problem for air travel though with strong winds in the forecast and the possible closure of the airport from time to time.

No weather warnings will be issued yet as its still more than 48 hours, but Saturday we should have some better idea of the weather and any weather warnings should be in place by then.

Something to keep an eye on, and I will be keeping the blog updated as always, but if you do plan to travel Monday and Tuesday its worth being prepared for possible delays, cancellations and flight diverts.

Like this: Like Loading...