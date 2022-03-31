Police suspend search for missing youth in Câmara de Lobos

The family of Diogo Serrão, the 24-year-old boy who has been missing since March 13 in Câmara de Lobos, reported that the police had suspended the search after 19 days without any clue as to his whereabouts.

The family members understand the decision but do not give up looking for him and again ask anyone who has any information to contact the authorities or the number 911 017 912.

As the DIÁRIO reported, Diogo left home to be with friends, in the Malvinas neighborhood, and never returned. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, colored shorts and white sneakers.

The boy needs medication, which is making the family desperate.

From Diário Notícias

