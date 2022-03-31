PSP orders to disperse demonstration next to Quinta Vigia for lack of authorization

The Public Security Police gave the order to disperse a demonstration that took place next to Quinta Vigia, in Funchal, due to lack of authorization. At stake is a demonstration and honking of protest against the increase in fuel prices.

There is some confusion at the scene, with the police ordering the protesters’ posters to be removed. In addition, the organizer of the buzzer, Fernão Rodrigues, was given a voice of arrest.

This protest was being widely publicized on social media, namely for the honking of a horn. However, next to the ‘headquarters’ of the Regional Government are several protesters. “I’m ashamed to be a Madeiran”, says one of the participants. Others say that “there is no freedom in Madeira”.

