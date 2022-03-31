Cultural activities in Madeira “are being resumed, planned and are to be fulfilled”

The regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, assured this Thursday, March 31, that the cultural activities and initiatives planned for the Autonomous Region of Madeira this year “are being resumed, planned and are to be fulfilled”.

Eduardo Jesus highlighted that the Regional Government, through the Secretary of Tourism and Culture, has thought about all the festivities to take place throughout the year and that “all the programming is in progress”, adding that the Flower Festival will have “a program stuffed for the whole month of May”.

The official was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the exhibition ‘Memory of the passage through Madeira of Charles, Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary’ at the Madeira Photography Museum.

From Diário Notícias

