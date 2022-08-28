MADALENA DO MAR: PS COUNTED MORE THAN 10 THOUSAND PEOPLE AT THE PARTY

PS Madeira’s summer party in Madalena do Mar was a real flood. There were more than 10 thousand people from Madeira, Porto and Portuguese descendants who, throughout the day, made a point of joining in this moment of union, mobilization and demonstration of the Party’s strength.

An event that was divided into several aspects: politics and animation. On the political front, the high point was made up of the interventions by Sérgio Gonçalves, president of PS Madeira, João Torres, deputy secretary general of the PS, Célia Pessegueiro, mayor of Ponta do Sol, and Pedro Calaça, president of the Socialist Youth.

As for the animation, attention was focused on the performance of the well-known Angolan singer Matias Damásio. The Venezuelan Juan Miguel and the Madeirans Miro Freitas, Pedro Freitas, the Amigos da Música, the duo Sandra & Ricardo, João Trovão, the 4 Litro, the Santo António Philharmonic Band, the Bolo do Caco Theater Group and several DJ’s were others names that brightened the socialist party, which took place in an atmosphere of a popular festival, with traditional food and drink stalls.

