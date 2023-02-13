Movement of 12,672 people in the Port of Funchal

According to APRAM – Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, the Port of Funchal today has a full house, with the ships ‘AIDAnova’ and ‘Azura’ on the usual calls on Mondays and the ‘AIDAmar’ which docked in the middle of in the morning, on the North Pier.

The ‘AIDAnova’ arrived at dawn from Las Palmas, with 5,343 passengers and 1,320 crew. She stays in Madeira for 18 hours and departs at 11:00 pm, bound for Tenerife.

The ‘Azura’ also arrived very early from Tenerife. On board it brings 2,650 passengers and 1,139 crew members for a 16-hour stopover in Funchal. It leaves at 22:00, heading for the island of La Palma.

These two ships are sailing 7- and 14-night cruises on the CAI route, Cruise in the Atlantic Islands.

The ‘AIDAmar’ came from Tenerife, with 1,576 passengers and 644 crew. She stays in Funchal for 11 hours and at 8 pm sails to Lisbon.

The ship departed, on the 18th of January, from Port Louis, capital of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean, 02,000 km from the Southeast coast of the African continent, on a cruise called “33 nights from Mauritius to Hamburg”, with stopovers in Reunion, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town, Namibia, Cape Verde, Tenerife, now Funchal, followed by Lisbon, Porto, Cherbourg and Hamburg, where the trip ends on February 20th.

From Diário Notícias

