Due to the fog that hangs over the Region and significantly reduces visibility, at least 11 flights were diverted during the morning (6 to Porto Santo, 2 to Tenerife, and 1 to Lisbon, Porto and Ponta Delgada). Some flights have also cancelled.

The haze is due to an intense anticyclone centered in ‘Germany/Northern Europe’ that extends to Africa, which due to the strong east wind, carries dust.

