Madeira Shopping promotes workshops for children in Santa’s kitchen

The Christmas spirit has officially arrived at Madeira Shopping: from the lights to the decorations, there is no shortage of elements to enter the magic of the season. In the shopping center there is also a space that promises to delight the youngest: Santa’s kitchen. It is in this space, located on Floor 0, that pastry workshops will take place.

With the support of Santa’s helpers, children will have the opportunity to get their hands dirty and make traditional Madeiran and Portuguese recipes, honey bread, Christmas bread and cinnamon cookies. Among the regional products and flavors that will be highlighted are honey and banana.

The sessions will take place during the month of December, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with some of them already scheduled for this week, on the 8th, 10th and 11th. December 27th to 30th.

This activity is aimed at children between 3 and 12 years old and is completely free, registration is not required.

From Diário Notícias

