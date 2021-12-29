Check out the changes in the opening hours of testing posts in Madeira

The opening hours of the testing posts at covid-19 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira are changed on Friday and Saturday, December 31st and January 1st, on the occasion of New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Administration Institute reported today. of Health (IASaúde).

In a publication on the social network Facebook, they launch an appeal to the population: “Be a public health agent! Take your weekly antigen test!”.

Every citizen, resident or tourist, is entitled to a free seven day rapid antigen test, which corresponds to a weekly covid-19 screening test. The co-payment of the tests is part of the measures to contain the pandemic implemented by the Regional Government of Madeira.

Check where you can take the test on December 31st and January 1st:

From Diário Notícias

