Christmas Concert at Forte São Tiago – Save 15%Tobi Hughes·7th December 2022Madeira News Book on the link below and use the code MIN15 to save 15% João Alves celebrates Christmas on the 19th December at 5.30pm. Places are limited. https://www.bondingexperiences.com/products/joves-christmas-time