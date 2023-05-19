Pedro Calado highlights the “enthusiasm” of traders at the opening of the Festas da Sé

The Festas da Sé already enliven the center of Funchal. Nine days are scheduled with a lot of animation, in the adjacent streets, which translate into an investment of 27 thousand euros by the municipality, in partnership with the Parish Council of Sé and the Empresa de Cervejas da Madeira.

This afternoon, at the opening, Pedro Calado, mayor of Funchal (CMF), highlighted the “enthusiasm” of the traders due to the fact that the municipality is committed once again to the event, helping to boost local trade.

The mayor stressed that one of the objectives of the CMF in resuming this festivity is to increase the turnover of “traders, compared to last year, currently taking advantage of the frankly positive pace of tourism in the Region”.

With the municipality’s commitment to the city’s commercial dynamics, Calado underlined that this year the cultural, musical and artistic entertainment program was reinforced to bring more people to downtown Funchal and get them used to having a fun space in the centre.

During the period of the Festivities of the Cathedral, which last until the 27th of this month, a lot of daily entertainment is scheduled, at lunchtime, in the late afternoon and at night, through the participation of 17 groups that will guarantee a total of 41 performances.

Restaurants will be open until midnight, with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays, which close at 1 am.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...