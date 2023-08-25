Southern Madeira under orange warning

The south coast of Madeira will continue today with the orange warning due to high temperatures of around 30-32°C, this runs till 11pm tonight.

Temperatures should fall slightly over the coming days, leaving the whole island on the yellow warning level.

Tuesday and Wednesday were, respectively, the fifth and sixth warmest of the last 15 years in mainland Portugal, with seven stations surpassing historical maximum temperatures,

Among the highest values ​​of maximum temperature, on Tuesday Alvega (Abrantes, Santarém) and Pinhão (Alijó, Vila Real), stood out with 45.6 degrees while on Wednesday, Alvega reached 45.0 and Pinhão 44 ,8.

