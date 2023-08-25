Several vandalized vehicles in a car park in Câmara de Lobos

At least four cars and a motorcycle were vandalized this August in a car park located in the center of Câmara de Lobos.

The situation has left customers concerned, as they complain of “lack of security and civility”, asking for more attention from Public Security Police agents to avoid similar situations.

Tonight, another car was found with a broken window, as shown in the photograph.

The thieves stole some glasses and the radio from the vehicle, and the damage exceeds 500 euros.

The truth is that, according to a witness, “insecurity is increasing”, which is why he considers that Câmara de Lobos City Council must take a position, “also due to the number of beggars that has increased in the streets”.

From Diário Notícias

