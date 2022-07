M1lhão came out to a Madeiran gambler who registered his bet on Euromillions at Loja da Campião, located at Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas, in Funchal.

“It is already the second time in less than 3 years that the MILLION has been awarded to a player from Campião do Funchal, consolidating Campião do Funchal as the Santa Casa gaming mediator that distributes the most and biggest prizes in Madeira”, says a note from the management sent to the newsroom.

From Jornal Madeira

