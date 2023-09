In a note sent to the media, Porto Santo Line states that the ‘Lobo Marinho’ trip, on October 15th, Porto Santo-Funchal, initially scheduled for 8 pm, was changed to 9 pm.

Therefore, on that day the schedules will be as follows: Funchal – Porto Santo: 8 am and Porto Santo – Funchal: 9 pm.

Tickets will be rescheduled for the new time automatically.

