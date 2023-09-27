Birds in Madeira

Thanks to Melvin for sending me this.

Have you noticed less birds on the island.?

I am writing to you in profound desperation, concerning the complete and utter devastation and disappearance of all the blackbirds and smaller birds in Funchal and perhaps also on the rest of the island. Our mornings and evenings are now silent except for the roar of the traffic and impatient and frustrated drivers and commuters. I am perplexed and bewildered by the almost total lack of coverage and public discussion in the media, both physical and digital. Nobody seems prepared to tackle the consequences of this problem. One such consequence will be the increase in ‘depressive’ mental disorders, believe it or not, the sound of singing birds has a positive impact on mental health, I am experiencing this problem, now, here in Funchal, São Pedro, Calçada do Pico (Fortaleza). This issue should be making headline news, we should, as a community be discussing this. The impact of a new and growing flood of tourism on this small and ‘fragile’ island will only make matters worse for the environment and ecology. Apathy on a mass scale is not the solution, it is cowardly and dangerous. If we do not do something soon we will loose everything, including ourselves. Please, please, think about this, please please engage with me and your public audience, the people of Madeira. My plea is genuinely heartfelt and humble.

