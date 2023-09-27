Birds in Madeira

Thanks to Melvin for sending me this.

Have you noticed less birds on the island.?

I am writing to you in profound desperation, concerning the complete and utter devastation and disappearance of all the blackbirds and smaller birds in Funchal and perhaps also on the rest of the island. Our mornings and evenings are now silent except for the roar of the traffic and impatient and frustrated drivers and commuters. I am perplexed and bewildered by the almost total lack of coverage and public discussion in the media, both physical and digital. Nobody seems prepared to tackle the consequences of this problem. One such consequence will be the increase in ‘depressive’ mental disorders, believe it or not, the sound of singing birds has a positive impact on mental health, I am experiencing this problem, now, here in Funchal, São Pedro, Calçada do Pico (Fortaleza). This issue should be making headline news, we should, as a community be discussing this. The impact of a new and growing flood of tourism on this small and ‘fragile’ island will only make matters worse for the environment and ecology. Apathy on a mass scale is not the solution, it is cowardly and dangerous. If we do not do something soon we will loose everything, including ourselves. Please, please, think about this, please please engage with me and your public audience, the people of Madeira. My plea is genuinely heartfelt and humble.

  1. The only way I saw is to leave this island. My plane starts on Saturday with no return. I made this decission in July. The island is lost

    1. Please explain a little more if you would. I understand the changes in Madeira have been many and negative in many respects ( over population, crime, ecology ) but you don’t say where you are going that offers a better solution, or what specifically makes you feel Madeira is “lost”. ( I’m not saying you are mistaken by the way.)

  2. Hi Tobi,
    Pleased to report that we have a family of 4 Blackbirds that visit our lawn in the early evenings in addition to a pair of local Kestrels who hover over the field opposite looking for food during the day. We also see the resident Buzzard hunting above us in Arco da Calheta.

  3. I do agree that given our abundant green areas I am surprised we don’t have many more birds, indigenous or local. I suspect that the plant killer most hill people use to control their plots here is responsible. By poisoning the flora which creates the feeding cycle for these birds in the form of insects, grubs whatever will eventually lead to the demise of birds. I really can’t understand how a chemical that is so potent and lethal to flora is allowed to be used so willy nilly. Perhaps tighter government control on its use may help establish the bird population again? Or ban it outright would be an even better option. Another solution is to perhaps bring in dozens of breeding pairs that could help revive our dwindling bird species. I do agree with Melvin that there is nothing better than to hear bird sounds in the wild. Whilst on the subject of wildlife, I think introducing duiker or royal antelope to our forests would be a very good idea. These are shy timid little creatures no bigger than a small dog and would thrive in our natural forests. Currently we have nothing.

    1. Be careful Bruce, Rabbits to Australia, Lupins to New Zealand, Japanese Knotweed, Himalayan Balsam and Muntjac Deer to the UK.

      1. True, but wouldn’t it be a better option to control the numbers of a beautiful little deer than to have nothing at all? It could add another dimension to the hikes in our lovely island.

  4. We certainly had no shortage of blackbirds around here till quite recently, scuffling around in our mulch for worms and nesting in the garden. If you’re talking about very recently though, you may be right .
    We’re in Cova do Arco and generally see lots of kestrels and occasional buzzards….
    There are currently a few swifts out there and a dove but nothing else….
    I hope Madeira is not yet ‘lost’….but many people, including our local friends, have serious concerns.

  5. Yes true. Last year we had more birds around. And this year again less insects. The bird’s food. The free access to the poisens, the flood of cat’s with neverending new born Kidden, stubborn people who refuse to change her behaviour to a better. To many greedy and stupid people don’t care about our Nature. And yes, I also missing my singing friends.

  6. Our timeshare apartment balcony is on a level with the top of a palm tree. Blackbirds nest elsewhere in the hotel grounds and the male would sit in the palm tree and sing beautifully every day. Now it is more often a shrieking alarm call as the buzzard chases them and the smaller birds. I know life is “red in tooth and claw”, but it is upsetting to see these violent attacks which they have to endure every day. Maybe the population of buzzards is too high on the island?

