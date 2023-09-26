More than 1.1 million euros for New Year’s Eve fireworks

Fireworks should be launched for eight minutes from 57 stations in Funchal and two in Porto Santo.

(Same company for the last 10 years, same smoke filled fireworks, things have moved on, why can’t we have a change….Oh I Know 🙄🙄)

The Regional Government of Madeira, through the Regional Secretariat of Tourism and Culture, contracted last Friday, September 22nd, the services for the execution of the fireworks show for the New Year 2023/2024 celebrations in Region.

As usual, the fireworks display for the end of the year was awarded to Macedos Pirotecnia by Direct Award, following a public design competition. The investment is 1.1 million euros (€1,099,980), to which VAT will be added at the legal rate in force, a similar amount to that spent last year.

For this year’s edition, 8 minutes of fireworks are planned, launched from a total of 59 stations, – two stations less than in 2022 -, 57 in Funchal and two in Porto Santo.

On the island of Madeira, the launch stations will be located at various points in Funchal, on land and at sea, namely 27 in the city’s amphitheater, between the various parishes, 25 on the seafront, between pier 8 of the Port of Funchal to to the jetties at Praia Almirante Reis, and five in the bay of Funchal, between the Pontinha jetty and Lazareto. On the island of Porto Santo, launches are planned from Miradouro da Portela and the old pier.

The contracting entity, Macedos Pirotecnia, is responsible for providing the supply, assembly and execution of the fireworks show for the New Year 2023/2024 celebrations on the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo.

Payment for services will only be made after approval from the Court of Auditors. For now, its processing is agreed to take place in two phases, in the first phase, 5% of the contractual price will be transferred with the start of assembly in 2023 and in a second ‘tranche’ the remaining 95% will be transferred with the end of service provision, in January 2024. .

As DIÁRIO reported in the printed edition of November 1, 2022, Macedos Pirotecnia has been the company responsible for New Year’s Eve shows “since 2013, with the exception of 2020/21”, the year in which the services were contracted to Henrique Costa & Filhos.

From Diário Notícias

