LUXURIOUS CRUISE SHIP BRIGHTENS THE PORT OF FUNCHAL TODAY

This morning, the luxurious ‘Seven Seas Navigator’ arrived at the port of Madeira for an 11-hour stopover, which is the last of the eight stopovers planned for this month of August, in the Ports of Madeira.

Coming from Portimão, the ship has 410 passengers on board – the vast majority, Americans – and 366 crew.

It leaves this afternoon, at 18:00, bound for another Portuguese port, “Portas do Mar”, in Ponta Delgada, in the Azores.

The ‘Seven Seas Navigator’ has a capacity for 490 passengers and 345 crew and belongs to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises Company.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...