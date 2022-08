It was in front of a crowd that the concert by Matias Damásio began, the headliner artist of the Socialist Summer Party that has been animating the Madalena do Mar promenade throughout this Sunday.

The Angolan singer was received by hundreds of people, including Dolores Aveiro, mother of the Madeiran star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many of the fans present at the venue revealed that they had gone to the municipality of Ponta do Sol, on purpose, to attend the concert by the Angolan artist.

