PONTA DE SÃO LOURENÇO AND BALCÕES VIEWPOINT WILL BE CHARGED IN 2023

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation reported today that the use of the Ponta de São Lourenço Pedestrian Route and the Balcões Viewpoint will start to be charged from 2023.

“About the remaining routes and locations, nothing has been decided yet. Any decision will be announced by the Regional Government one year in advance, as has always happened in the case of payments”.

The position of the Regional Government is disclosed in a commentary on the news published today in JM. In the news, which makes the headline of today’s print edition, we realize that the Government refers to 2024 the beginning of the process of payment of entrances in the paths of 25 Fontes and in Ponta de São Lourenço. Also for 2024 would be the payment of entry to access the Balcões viewpoint.

The information contained in the news was conveyed to JM by a government source based on the most recent decisions and studies carried out in recent months. However, after the publication of the news, the Executive takes another position and in a statement guarantees that he maintains the idea of ​​starting payments in Ponta de São Lourenço and in the Balcões as early as next year.

I’m not against the idea, and these are heavily used tourist sopts, especially over the last 18 months where we have see a boooom in tourism.

Let’s just hope the money is spent on the upkeep of these places and put towards any other places in nature to keep them always open and in good condition. It will be nice to see some more of the old roads taken care of also, especially on the North of the island. Its not a Piggy Bank for the government……

