MADALENA DO MAR STARTS TO FILL UP FOR THE PS PARTY

The Madalena do Mar promenade already concentrates by this time dozens of socialists and sympathizers of the Socialist Party.

On a hot day and with the sea serving as a backdrop, the fair, whose doors opened at 11 am, is already warming up the engines for the next hours that promise to be of musical entertainment.

With hats on their heads and beer in hand, there are many who are already having a party next to the stalls.

The socialist rentrée will feature, in the afternoon, at 2 pm, with political interventions. The president of PS Madeira, Sérgio Gonçalves, the Deputy Secretary General of the PS, João Torres, the Mayor of Ponta do Sol, Célia Pessegueiro, and the leader of JS Madeira, Pedro Calaça, will take the floor.

It should be noted that the arrival of the president of PS Madeira at the venue is scheduled for around 12:30.

The party, free of charge, will combine political interventions with musical entertainment, with the singer Matias Damásio as the main figure. The program does not stop here, with the performances of the Angolan singer Matias Damásio, the Venezuelan Juan Miguel and the Madeiran artists Miro Freitas, Pedro Freitas, the Amigos da Música, the duo Sandra & Ricardo, João Trovão, the 4 Litro, the Santo António Philharmonic Band, the Bolo do Caco Theater Group and several Dj’s.

