COVID-19: RAMOS DOES NOT RESPOND IF UNVACCINATED TEACHERS CAN TEACH

Regional Health Secretary gave a press conference this Sunday in the context of the covid-19 pandemic.

Asked whether unvaccinated teachers can teach or not, Pedro Ramos chose not to respond, and only appealed to the “moral and social conscience of Madeirans to protect themselves and to protect others”, saying that those who were not vaccinated should use mask, test weekly and try to avoid being too close to people.

From Jornal Madeira

I guess it will be the same response for all the unvaccinated health professionals as well.

