Bathers outraged by the presence of sewage

Some bathers expressed their indignation at what they say is the “presence of sewage” in the sea at the Barreirinha Complex, in Funchal, late Wednesday morning.

To DIÁRIO, one of these people reported brown stains in the bathing water at that Funchal City Council complex.

The bather guarantees that the substance in question is not algae, since he was able to confirm the presence of excrement in the water.

The Barreirinha Beach Complex has been awarded the Blue Flag, which attests to the quality of its waters. In the 2025 bathing season, that beach will once again fly the aforementioned flag, according to information already released by the Blue Flag Association for the Environment and Education (ABAAE).

From Diário Notícias

