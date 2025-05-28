Porto Moniz has a new car park

More car parks for the ever increasing rental cars.

Central Pools Parking, in Porto Moniz, opens on May 30th at 11 am.

A new car park located in Vila do Porto Moniz, at Rua de Francisco Moniz o Velho, no. 34, will be opened next Friday, May 30th, at 11 am.

Central Pools Parking was designed to “improve urban mobility, facilitate access to shopping areas and bathing areas, providing greater comfort and safety for all its users. The new car park incorporates technological and sustainable solutions, such as: charging stations for electric vehicles; LED lighting with presence sensors; seabird-friendly lighting; digital parking space management system; ecological paving and integrated green areas. In total, it has 135 new spaces”, says a note sent by management to the media.

According to João Carlos Nunes, administrator of the company that owns the property, this investment, which will exceed 2 million euros, of which more than 700 thousand euros have already been invested in the construction phase, will resolve an issue of organization and requalification of the Porto Moniz destination, a quality urban arrangement that will benefit all visitors and visitors to this fishing village in the north of the island.

Central Pools Parking is the result of a Concession Contract for the Design, Construction and Operation of a car park in Porto Moniz, signed on 20 August 2024 with Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Norte da Madeira SA “A public tender in which six competitors were admitted and the proposal presented by the company that inaugurates this infrastructure here was the “economically most advantageous” for Society, for the Municipality and for our Region, a value proposition and with a value around 13% above the 2nd competitor, a totally private investment that will be 100% at the service of the public”, he concludes.

From Diário Notícias

