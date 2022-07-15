PONTA DO SOL CHAMBER ASKS RESIDENTS TO REDUCE DRINKING WATER CONSUMPTION TO “ESSENTIAL MINIMUMS”

The Ponta do Sol City Council reported, on social media, that it had been alerted by the company Águas e Resíduos da Madeira (ARM) to the fact that the drinking water supply reservoir of the Wineries was low, which could lead to cut in supply.

In this sense, the municipality launched a set of indications that citizens should adopt in the coming days:

• Do not wash yards, sidewalks or cars;

• Do not water gardens or other crops;

• Check for any water leaks on your property;

• If you detect any leaks in the pipes on the public road (street or garden), notify the City Council by message to the Municipality’s Facebook, indicating the exact address and, if possible, a photo of the place.

In the same note, the city council states that the main affected areas are Lombo de São João, Pomar Dom João, Monte, Livramento and the village of Ponta do Sol.

“However, as the Rabaças Reservoir is also below normal levels, the entire supply may be conditioned”, says the same note.

The publication follows the recent ARM alert, which said that Ponta do Sol was using four times more water than normal.

