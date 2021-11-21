COVID-19: RAMOS WILL MEET WITH SUPERSTORES TO CLARIFY DOUBTS

Regional Health Secretary Pedro Ramos gave a press conference this Sunday in the context of the covid-19 pandemic.

On the non-compliance with measures by services and institutions to measures to combat the pandemic announced last Thursday by the Madeiran executive, Pedro Ramos stressed that “when there are new measures, there is always an initial phase of many doubts and that is why already one there was a clarification communiqué by the Regional Government”.

The regional secretary revealed that he has already spoken with Bishop D. Nuno Brás to explain the scope of the measures at the level of worship ceremonies and announced that he will meet this Monday with those responsible for large surfaces to clarify any point that is still in doubt.

Pedro Ramos believes that since the Regional Government’s resolution in October came out in recent weeks, there has been a lack of concern on the part of the general population in relation to sanitary procedures.

From Jornal Madeira

