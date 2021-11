Madeira counts, this Sunday, 77 new infections by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, indicates the Regional Directorate of Health.

According to the DRS epidemiological bulletin, 74 cases are of local transmission, with the remaining three cases being imported – two from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and one from Spain.

On the other hand, there are 55 recovered cases to report.

There are currently 514 active cases, of which 38 are imported cases and 476 are local transmission.

