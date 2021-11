Since Thursday, November 18, the day the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, announced new measures to contain the covid-19 pandemic, 20,485 tests to the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been carried out in the Region.

An average of 37, 000 will need to be done daily from next weekend when the new measures kick in. πŸ€”πŸ™„πŸ€”

Like this: Like Loading...