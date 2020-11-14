Blue Spot was last available in 1964 and its reintroduction follows the relaunch of Red Spot in 2018.

The reimagined Blue Spot uses Irish whiskey matured in Bourbon, Sherry and Madeira casks to reflect the historical inventory of the Mitchell & Son family of wine merchants, who created the original Spot Whiskeys in the early 1900s.

The Madeira-seasoned casks used to mature the Irish whisky are crafted at a cooperage in the north of Portugal and then sent to the Island of Madeira. Once seasoned, the casks are shipped back to the Midleton distillery, filled with pot still distillate and left to mature.

The casks are said to impart flavours of stewed apples, hazelnuts and sweet spices.

Jonathan Mitchell, managing director at Mitchell & Son, said: “It’s been a privilege to shed light on the history of whiskey bonding in Ireland and the role our family had to play in it as we relaunch Blue Spot.

“The inclusion of whiskey aged in Madeira casks adds flavours that would have been originally introduced into Irish whiskey by the Mitchell family. As the full Spot range comes back to life, we find ourselves bursting with pride for the role our family played in the creation of this treasured range of whiskeys.”

The non-chill-filtered whiskey is bottled at cask strength, 58.7% ABV, but the ABV will vary annually.

Blue Spot is available from this month at an RRP of €80 (US$95) in Ireland, the UK, France, Canada, Northern Ireland and global travel retail. It will launch in the US from February 2021.

Kevin O’Gorman, master distiller at Irish Distillers, said: “Over the years I have had the honour of collaborating with the Mitchell family, who for generations have celebrated the influence of fine wines on Irish whiskey, as we have reintroduced expressions to the beloved Spot range.

“I am incredibly proud to celebrate with Jonathan and Robert Mitchell on this historic day as Blue Spot takes its place alongside Green, Yellow and Red Spot, reuniting the whole family once again.”

The Spitit Business