Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across the island.

Today Madeira is under the influence of the tropical storm Theta, which brings periods of heavy rain starting in the afternoon, accompanied by thunderstorms.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) the wind will blow moderate (20 to 35 km / h) from the south quadrant, with gusts up to 65 km / h, blowing moderate to strong (30 to 50 km) / h) in the highlands, with gusts that can reach 90 km / in mountainous areas.

As for the state of the sea, waves are expected on the south coast with a height of three meters, while on the north coast the swell will be stronger, reaching 3.5 meters in height.

From Diário Notícias

Looking at the National Hurricane Centre website the storm is weakening and slowing, and will be a tropical depression by the time it hits Madeira, with the storm slowing we could well get rain for a longer period of time, tomorrow being the worst day.