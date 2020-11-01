Holidays abroad are likely to be cancelled in the coming days if you are travelling from England.

“It is likely that much of the UK touching schedule will be cancelled during lockdown with our planned flying set to resume in early December” – easyJet chief executive, Johan Lundgren

As it stands most holidays up till Wednesday will probably go ahead, but your return flight home if it I during the month of lockdown could well be cancelled.

Click the link below from the Independent, where they try to answer as many questions people have, and over the next few days I’m sure we will know a lot more and how this will affect people during November.

The Independent