SESARAM has just announced the first death by Covid-19 in Madeira.

This is a 97-year-old woman with several associated comorbidities, who was hospitalized in the multipurpose unit dedicated to COVID-19 at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça since October 27, the day on which the diagnosis of this disease was confirmed .

The death was verified during this dawn.

In the same note, SESARAM, also writes that “it is with regret and sadness that we report the death of a patient with COVID-19 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. To the bereaved family, we offer heartfelt condolences”.

From Jornal Madeira