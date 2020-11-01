The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) and the Public Security Police (PSP) returned yesterday to the major surveillance operations to ensure the safety and protection of covid-19 and last night carried out an inspection action at the regional level in bars from some key points in the capital, mainly in Rua das Fontes and in the Old Town of Funchal. JM was in several places and it was evident groups of people, close to one another, without masks.

The operation was aimed at nightlife establishments and bars, with a special emphasis on compliance with the restrictions on the provision, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages to minors, as well as verifying the guarantee of compliance with the rules issued by the Regional Government for compliance with the rules of individual protection in places of great agglomeration.

At the site, it was found that most of the ‘undisciplined’ customers were young, some of them quite young.

On Rua da Fontes, where JM was accompanying the operation, the real problem was enforcing social distance and wearing the mask, since most were simply standing to the side despite warnings and sensitization action by two authorities.

From Jornal Madeira