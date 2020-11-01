Aida Cruises has announced that it is suspending all activity scheduled for November, after the German government has taken steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The German company announced that its decision – to suspend all activity for this month – follows its support for the federal government “in its efforts to control the current pandemic in Germany”.

In fact, with the cancellation of the operation in Madeira, the closed circuit in the Canary Islands had still remained open. However, this one, too, has been canceled.

It is recalled that the cruise company, which is part of the Carnival Corporation, is the second to reduce its operations in Europe in response to the evolution of covid-19, after Costa Cruises, which reduced its schedule.

From Jornal Madeira

All cruise activity has been cancelled in Madeira, of the 24 visits that were due this month, only two remain on the ports schedule. Marella Discovery due on the 19th and 26th November. I’m pretty sure these will also be cancelled in time.