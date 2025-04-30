IPMA issues orange warning for rough seas starting tonight

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has raised the warning for rough seas on the north coast of Madeira to orange from 9pm this Wednesday until 6am on 1st May. Waves from the northwest measuring 5 to 6 metres are expected, with a maximum height of 11 metres.

However, from 3 pm this Wednesday until 9 pm, the warning is yellow for rough seas, with waves from the northwest of 4 to 5 meters expected. The same warning will be in effect tomorrow, between 6 am and 9 pm.

On the south coast, the sea is expected to present adverse conditions, consistent with a yellow warning, between 6 pm today and 9 pm tomorrow. The IPMA states that in the western part of Madeira island, waves from the west of 4 to 5 meters are expected.

In Porto Santo, the sea waves have been felt since 12:00 today and will last until 21:00 tomorrow, with waves forecast from the Northwest measuring 4 to 5 meters.

A yellow warning for precipitation is also in effect for the entire island of Madeira between 3 pm today and 6 pm tomorrow, Thursday. Showers are expected, sometimes heavy and occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms. In Porto Santo, the yellow warning for precipitation is in effect from 6 pm today until 6 pm tomorrow.

Regarding the wind, a yellow warning is in effect between 3 pm today and 6 pm tomorrow for the North and South coasts of Madeira and Porto Santo, with gusts of up to 75 km/h expected.

