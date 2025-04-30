A digital map of the Botanical Garden, which received 414 thousand visitors in 2024, is being created

On the day that the Botanical Garden celebrates its 65th anniversary, a new project was presented, this time, a digital map with various information about the space, namely in terms of its collections and areas to visit.

With the presence of the President of the Regional Government, the presentation of the new application will be an added value for visitors who, upon entry, will be able to access the map through the QR-code provided.

This is an investment of around 40 thousand euros to be completed within six months, as stated by agricultural engineer Sofia Araújo.

In turn, the regional secretary of Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, told journalists that last year, more than 414 thousand people visited the Botanical Garden, resulting in almost 3 million in revenue for the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation.

