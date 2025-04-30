Snow falls again in the mountains

As predicted by the IPMA, snow has fallen again at the highest points of Madeira, and it is worth noting that this is the second consecutive day that it has fallen, after yesterday, but in smaller quantities.

The snowfall is believed to have occurred this morning, as at 6:00 am the Pico do Areeiro station was recording a negative temperature (-0.5ºC) and has remained that way since 7:00 pm yesterday.

The photo we published reveals the white coat that was captured by a DIÁRIO reader and which, although not new, always ends up being a beautiful calling card and a postcard for posterity.

