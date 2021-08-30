The police are already investigating the accident that caused the death of a Swiss citizen, who at the end of the morning was making the Levada do Furado, between Ribeiro Frio and Portela.

This is a 69-year-old Swiss citizen who died after falling from a height of approximately three meters. The man was accompanied by his wife.

Death was declared on the spot.

According to the Mayor of Machico, the man “went to the edge” and suffered a fatal fall.

At this time, the rescue teams are already transporting the body to the Lamaceiros area, from where it should proceed to the Legal Medicine of the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, after the declaration of death by the Health Officer, who is still is expected on site.

